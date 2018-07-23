Iowa player charged with public intoxication after mistaking police car for Uber
Well, at least Brady Reiff was trying to be responsible
For the most part, Uber and other ride-sharing services have made life easier for people who are looking for other methods of transportation. Except if you're Brady Reiff.
According to The Gazette, the Iowa defensive tackle was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Iowa City early Saturday morning after attempting to enter a police car that he confused for an Uber. When asked by officers on the scene why he was trying to enter the passenger door of a police vehicle, Reiff reportedly said he "thought that was our job."
Reiff reportedly blew a .204 on a breathalyzer at the time of the incident. He was subsequently taken to jail and released after Saturday morning.
"We are aware of the incident and are currently gathering additional facts," athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement, according to the report.
A redshirt junior from Parkston, South Dakota, Reiff appeared in 12 games for the Hawkeyes in 2017 as a rotational defensive tackle. He recorded 13 tackles, one sack and picked off one pass, and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team according to his Iowa bio. He is the younger brother of former Iowa All-American offensive lineman Riley Reiff.
The 6-foot-3, 272-pounder is listed as a backup on Iowa's preseason depth chart.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and three Hawkeye players are scheduled to participate in Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days Tuesday morning in Chicago.
