Iowa St. vs. Baylor: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

1st Quarter Recap

Fans were barely able to find their seats before the heavily-favored Iowa State Cyclones got down to business. Iowa St. have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of Baylor 7-0. Brock Purdy has led the way so far for Iowa St., as he has threw 1 TD.

Iowa St. and Baylor hopped into this contest with previous-game wins. We'll see if Iowa St. can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Baylor's positive energy.

Game Preview

Baylor will challenge Iowa St. on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Baylor aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Their game last-week match wasn't at all kind to Baylor, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They got past Oklahoma St. with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 35-31.

Meanwhile, Iowa St. were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Kansas as they made off with a 27-3 victory. The win was familiar territory for Iowa St., who now have four in a row.

Their wins bumped Iowa St. to 6-3 and Baylor to 5-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Iowa St. and Baylor clash.