Iowa St. vs. West Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (away)

Current records: Iowa St. 3-3; West Virginia 5-0

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Iowa St. is heading back home. On Saturday they take on West Virginia at 7:00 p.m. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Iowa St. beat Oklahoma St. 48-42 last Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Iowa St. was Brock Purdy, who passed for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 215 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. West Virginia strolled past Kansas with points to spare, taking the matchup 38-22.

Their wins bumped West Virginia to 5-0 and Iowa St. to 3-3. The Iowa St. defense got after the quarterback against Oklahoma St. to the tune of eight sacks, so West Virginia's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Mountaineers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cyclones.

This season, Iowa St. is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for West Virginia, they are 3-1-0 against the spread

Series History

West Virginia has won all of the games they've played against Iowa St. in the last 4 years.