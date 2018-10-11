Iowa St. vs. West Virginia: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia football game
Who's Playing
Iowa State Cyclones (home) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (away)
Current records: Iowa St. 3-3; West Virginia 5-0
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Iowa St. is heading back home. On Saturday they take on West Virginia at 7:00 p.m. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Iowa St. beat Oklahoma St. 48-42 last Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Iowa St. was Brock Purdy, who passed for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 215 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. West Virginia strolled past Kansas with points to spare, taking the matchup 38-22.
Their wins bumped West Virginia to 5-0 and Iowa St. to 3-3. The Iowa St. defense got after the quarterback against Oklahoma St. to the tune of eight sacks, so West Virginia's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Mountaineers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cyclones.
This season, Iowa St. is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for West Virginia, they are 3-1-0 against the spread
Series History
West Virginia has won all of the games they've played against Iowa St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - West Virginia Mountaineers 20 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 16
- 2016 - Iowa State Cyclones 19 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 49
- 2015 - West Virginia Mountaineers 30 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 6
