Before Cam Buffington was the next breakout linebacker at Iowa, he was an absolutely terrorizing the eight-man football field.

Buffington grew up in Winfield, Iowa -- population 1,033 -- about 45 minutes outside of Iowa City. The biggest employer in town is Winfield-Mt. Union Community School, a single building housing students of all ages. First-graders remember "Mr. Cam," who would come to classes regularly to read with children, a tradition that continues on among varsity players since he left.

But on Friday nights, Mr. Cam would transform on the football field. Eight-man football features three offensive linemen instead of five, a quarterback and four skill players instead of five. The field is 80 yards long by 40 yards wide, tighter than an 11-man field but with plenty of space.

WMU coach Scott McCarty remembers a matchup against Montezuma. The defense they were playing shifted into a coverage that put a skinny defensive back, about 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, against the 6-foot-3 Buffington.

"We were like, no matter what play call we have, it doesn't matter, if he has that matchup then we are throwing a go route," McCarty told CBS Sports. "I think he had seven touchdowns."

In 12 games as a senior, Buffington rushed for 1,362 yards, accumulated 613 receiving yards and scored 36 touchdowns. He punted, he played kickoff, offense and defense. Only an ankle injury after reaching the state semifinals at Northern Iowa's dome stadium -- the dream of every Iowa high school player -- could keep WMU short of a coveted state championship.

But Buffington didn't grow up dreaming of carrying or catching passes. In Iowa Hawkeye country, there's one dream that stands above the rest. The greats play linebacker at Iowa: Jewell, Campbell, Greenway, Higgins. Buffington aspired to become one of them.

"The day I got that offer, my dad and I were shell-shocked," Buffington told CBS Sports. "Once I got it, I knew this was the place I wanted to play. If I take a step back, I'm just living my childhood dream right now."

Shaped by eight-man

The Buffingtons have been in Winfield for generations, but Cam introduced himself to the town by dunking in a middle school basketball game. From there, he became a legend in Winfield, the 6-foot-3 athlete with the eyes of the Hawkeyes.

With fewer players on the field, eight-man football is a fast-paced game, and a premium is put on open-field tackling. Even on passing downs, there's often only one safety back.

Linebackers are the ringleaders, tracking down the ball and getting players to the ground. Each play is different, creating unique ways to solve problems and find the ball. With elite lateral quickness and the range to close 40 yards in an instant, Buffington was a maestro.

"I think it gives you more awareness and a sense of urgency on every play," McCarty said. "Did it give him an advantage? I don't know, but I think his eyes were a little more open to it than other kids."

Iowa's recruiting staff is the master of scouring the area for prospects, even from the lower levels. All-Pro Chad Greenway remains the standard bearer, a former nine-man football player in South Dakota who left as one of the best in program history.

Buffington was a four-star prospect per 247Sports despite playing eight-man football. Sean Bock/247Sports

Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace admitted that he barely checked out the eight-man tape, trusting that his recruiting staff had the basics. Instead, he headed to the basketball court and track field to evaluate Buffington. There, he saw a physically gifted player with the competitive spirit to work towards greatness. It didn't hurt that his physicals were off the charts when he tested at Iowa camp; Buffington was a state champion in the long jump, and his camp broad jump wowed the coaches.

"I talk about this all the time, he has a want," Wallace told CBS Sports. "It's his want to do it for his teammates, his want to be like the others that have come before him."

When the Iowa offer came, his recruitment shut down. There was no reason to overthink anything. Even when he earned four-star status from 247Sports and interest came from major schools, only Iowa had his heart.

The drive from Winfield to Kinnick Stadium is only 50 minutes north on US-218. But going from a graduating class of 28 to class sizes clearing 100 students was a change.

"It was definitely a big adjustment for me, I'm still getting used to living in the bigger city," Buffington said. "And on the football side, there was a lot to learn. But I knew if I came in here and was coachable, I could get to where I wanted to be."

Taking Winfield to the Big House

Buffington's first career start against a power opponent came at MIKE linebacker in the biggest spot, the historic Cy-Hawk Series against Iowa State earlier this month. Iowa started slow, recording three punts and a turnover on downs to start the game. Buffington stepped up to the moment.

The redshirt sophomore recorded 10 tackles in the first half, including a pair of drive-ending stops. He ended another Cyclones drive in the second half, stopping Jalen Raynor on third-and-nine to set up a game-tying field goal with great field position.

"He just finds a way to be on the ball every single play," linebacker Jayden Montgomery told CBS Sports. "Even plays when I'm out there, I'll fit my gap. All of a sudden I look and he's over the top of me, like how did he even get there?"

After the game, Buffington was named the LOTT Impact Trophy Player of the Week for his 15-tackle effort, nine of which were solo tackles. His 27 tackles on the season rank No. 3 in the Big Ten, and his 91.5 rush defense grade per PFF is No. 4. Buffington is well on his way to joining the lineage of great Iowa middle 'backers.

"He sees things fast and then he gets there fast," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said postgame. "That's kind of a good combination if you get that. He's just going to keep getting better and building on that. He's a good young player."

Buffington was the LOTT Impact Trophy Player of the Week for his 15-tackle effort vs. Iowa State. Getty Images

On Friday night, Winfield-Mt. Union travels to play undefeated Iowa Valley, the No. 1 team in the state. After the game, McCarty is getting in his car with his wife and starting a seven-hour drive to Michigan Stadium. They'll drive as far as they can into the night before picking up in the morning for the Saturday kickoff.

A former assistant coach, who also has a game on Friday, is coming too. So is the school principal. The local bar in Winfield is hosting a potluck and watch party with Buffington on the signage, as is another in a neighboring town.

"That's the sense of community and support that he deserves because of the way that he works and kind of kid he is," McCarty said. "Looking forward to it on Sunday when we've got to game plan and I'm tired as heck after. But hopefully we get a win. That'd be great."

More than 100,000 fans will make the pilgrimage to Michigan Stadium, enough to swallow Henry County five times over. Buffington has to play another strong game for the Hawkeyes to record their first 4-0 start since 2021.

Buffington is living the dream of every young boy growing up in the shadow of Iowa's campus. And with his biggest football ahead, he's bringing Winfield with him.

"I've gotten tons of support and that's what's great about the community all around," Buffington said. "It's super cool to just sit back and soak in what people are doing for me. I'm just super grateful [for Winfield]."