Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was a hot commodity this past coaching carousel, so it's not surprising that the Cyclones have announced a new deal has been reached for their prized coach. On Monday, the university announced a new eight-year contract that will take Campbell through 2028, extending his current deal by three years. Additionally, the university is pledging an additional $3 million for Campbell's staff over the next three years on top of what they are already being paid.

"Coach Campbell has always put investments in his student-athletes and football staff before his own personal gains," Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard said in a statement. "That is the essence of servant leadership and is what makes coach Campbell so successful."

The terms of the deal will be released later, but if Campbell is getting an extension, then it's likely his buyout to leave Ames has increased dramatically as well. Per USA Today's coaches salaries database, Campbell made about $3.45 million in 2020 after taking a pay cut due to economic stresses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes about a month after Campbell reaffirmed his commitment to the program amid interest from NFL teams. The Cyclones had their best year ever in 2020, going 9-3 with wins over Oklahoma and Texas, an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game and a Fiesta Bowl win. In fact, three of Iowa State's five best seasons in program history have come under Campbell. And with pretty much everyone of note coming back to Ames next season, the Cyclones should enter the 2021 season as a preseason clubhouse leader (along with Oklahoma) to return to the Big 12 title game -- with perhaps some sky high College Football Playoff hopes.