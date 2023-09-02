Iowa State starting offensive lineman Jake Remsburg, who was charged in the probe into gambling among college athletes in the state of Iowa, will not play during the Cyclones' season opener Saturday against Northern Iowa, according to multiple reports. Remsburg is expected to receive a six-game suspension from the NCAA as a result of the investigation in which multiple players within the Iowa State program were charged.

Remsburg was one of several projected Iowa State starters for 2023 that was charged with tampering with records as a result of the investigation. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers, running back Jirehl Brock, defensive lineman Isaiah Lee and tight end DeShawn Hanika were charged with Remsburg in the summer. Several players in that group allegedly bet on games in which Iowa State participated in, though Remsburg was not reported to have done so.

Brock and Lee have left the Cylcones program, while Dekkers and Hanika are on the roster, but reportedly did not participate in fall camp.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's probe into sports wagering at in-state universities has implicated current and former players at both Iowa State and the University of Iowa, highlighted by allegations of players betting on games when they were part of their respective teams. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission announced in August there is no evidence to suggest the integrity of competition was impacted by wagers in Iowa State and Iowa athletic events.

Iowa State begins its eighth season under coach Matt Campbell Saturday when it plays host to the Panthers at 2 p.m.