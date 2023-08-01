Criminal charges have been filed against Iowa State starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers in the ongoing sports wagering investigation involving college athletes in Iowa. Dekkers was charged in Story County (Iowa) for "tampering with records" in the state's investigation, the Des Moines Register reports.

The redshirt junior signal caller is accused of wagering on the Cyclones' 2021 game against Oklahoma State and is alleged to have placed 26 bets on ISU sporting events, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Register. College athletes caught betting on their own games could face a lifetime ban, according to NCAA regulations.

Iowa State announced in May that it notified the NCAA of betting allegations involving "approximately" 15 active athletes from the football, wresting and track and field programs.

The Cyclones are set to begin preseason practice on Tuesday. Dekkers earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2022, throwing fo 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his first season as the starter. The only other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster are redshirt freshman Rocco Becht and true freshman JJ Kohl. Becht completed 7 of 15 passes in reserve action last season.

Iowa also announced in May that it was cooperating with an investigation into student-athlete gambling. Hawkeyes' coach Kirk Ferentz called on the NCAA to reconsider the severity of punishments for athletes caught gambling during his time at Big Ten Media Days last week.