Iowa State reprimanded, fined by Big 12 for fans storming the field after win over West Virginia
A win over a top-10 team is probably worth that chunk of change
Iowa State was fined $25,000 and publicly reprimanded for violation of the Big 12's Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the conference announced Tuesday. Iowa State fans stormed the field at Jack Trice Stadium after Saturday night's 30-14 win over previously undefeated West Virginia -- which was ranked No. 6 at the time -- and adequate security measures weren't taken.
"We have a duty to provide a safe game environment," said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. "The Iowa State Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that was not thoroughly implemented, and was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team game participants. Although the Big 12 conference does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators."
West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen commented on the celebration during the Big 12 coaches teleconference on Monday.
"It was very unprofessional," he said. "Our job is to keep student athletes in a safe place. When you have thousands of people coming at you, it's not good. There are league rules and a league ban against that for a reason. Our job is to keep players safe, and we didn't have time to get them off the field. That was not good."
Iowa State stormed out to a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter and never looked back, notching 10 points in the fourth quarter to earn the win. The Cyclones are off this week and will host Texas Tech on Oct. 27.
