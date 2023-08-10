Seven more college football players, including Iowa State starting running back Jirehl Brock, were charged with tampering of records in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's probe into sports wagering at in-state universities. Iowa State defensive lineman Isaiah Lee, tight end DeShawn Hanika and offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg -- all starters in 2022 -- were charged along with Brock, according to court records.

Additionally, three players who currently or previously played for Iowa allegedly bet on football games in which they were involved. Hawkeyes wide receiver Jack Johnson and two former Iowa players -- Oklahoma State wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and Troy defensive back Reggie Bracy -- were charged, along with Hawkeyes graduate assistant Owen O'Brien in Johnson County, Iowa.

Brock allegedly bet on two Cyclones football games during the 2022 season; Lee allegedly bet on one Iowa State football game in 2021. The trio of current and former Iowa players were all accused of wagering on Hawkeyes football games while part of the team. Bruce and Bracy both transferred after the 2022 season.

With Brock now at the center of the state's gambling probe, the Cyclones are at risk of being without two players expected to provide significant firepower on offense in 2023. Incumbent quarterback Hunter Dekkers was among seven current and former athletes also hit with "tampering with records" for allegedly betting on their own schools while concealing their identities. According to a criminal complaint, Dekkers is accused of betting on more than two dozen Iowa State events, including Cyclones football.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission announced earlier in August there is no evidence to suggest the integrity of competition was impacted by wagers in Iowa State and Iowa athletic events.

NCAA guidelines on sports wagering state that student athletes who "engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports." It applies to students who bet on their own games or other sports involving their respective schools.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the investigation at 2023 Big Ten Media Days in July, calling on the NCAA to revisit its protocol on punishing players for gambling. Hawkeyes defensive lineman Noah Shannon first confirmed himself as one of the players implicated after he pulled out of representing the Hawkeyes at Big Ten Media Days.

"I think our world [has] changed dramatically," Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days. "I think what the NFL has done with their rules makes a lot of sense. I'm hopeful this is an opportunity for the NCAA to reconsider two things: What punishments might be that are fair and relevant to the world we're living in right now, and probably the bigger thing, there's an opportunity right now for a lot better education process."