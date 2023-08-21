Iowa State starting running back Jirehl Brock has voluntarily left the team after being charged in the state's gambling probe, CBS Sports confirms. Brock led the team in rushing yards in 2022 and was expected to be a key role player alongside quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who is also facing charges in the investigation.

Brock is charged with tampering of records by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation as part of an investigation into sports betting. He is accused of making more than 1,300 bets on FanDuel, including four wagers on Iowa State football games and 13 additional Iowa State basketball games. If the allegations of betting on his own games are proven true, Brock faces permanent loss of collegiate eligibility.

Total, five Iowa State players are charged in connection with the gambling probe, all of whom were projected to be major contributors. Dekkers, tight end DeShawn Hanika and offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg have not participated in fall practice, and defensive tackle Isaiah Lee previously left the team.

Brock joined Iowa State in the Class of 2019 as a four-star recruit and the third-best recruit in program history, per the 247Sports Composite ratings. He backed up Breece Hall for three years before finally earning the starting job in 2022, rushing for 445 yards and three touchdowns on just 99 carries but struggling with injuries.

With Brock out, Iowa State must turn to a parade of new faces to take over the offense. Returners Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton combined for 509 yards on 3.8 yards per carry last season. The Cyclones also added transfer Arlen Harris from Stanford for depth. Freshmen Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III also add versatility to the backfield.

Iowa State fielded the worst yardage and scoring offense in the Big 12 during a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2022. The Cyclones averaged 3.3 yards per carry as a team and lost six games by just one score. With numerous key offensive talents sidelined by the gambling investigation, Iowa State is at risk of finishing near (or at) the bottom of the Big 12 once again.