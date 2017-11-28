Iowa State takes one of the biggest coaches off the market by extending Matt Campbell

One of the big names of the season is off the market.

Iowa State announced Monday that Matt Campbell has agreed to a new six-year, $22.5 million contract extension that goes into effect immediately. Cambell's annual salary will increase from $2.1 million to $3.5 million, and the new contract includes $1 million for raises for his coaching staff.

"I want to thank [athletic director] Jamie [Pollard] for respecting my desire to hold off these conversations until our regular season ended and also for being proactive in supporting the needs of my staff and team as we build a legacy at Iowa State University," Campbell said in a statement. "The commitment that he and Iowa State have made to us -- including some exciting facility enhancements on the horizon -- has been critical to my vision for our team going forward."

Campbell is 10-14 in two seasons in Ames, with a 7-11 Big 12 record. But his program burst onto the scene this year with wins over then-top five teams in Oklahoma and TCU, while navigating through massive quarterback issues that included a leave of absence of starter Jacob Park due to personal issues and a mid-game injury to Kyle Kempt -- the hero of the Oklahoma upset -- in a 49-42 loss to Oklahoma State in November.

"Matt and I agreed during the season to wait until after his last regular-season game to have these discussions," Pollard said. "Matt, Erica [Campbell], Ellen [Pollard] and I met last night at our house and had a wonderful discussion about what matters to their family, their staff and our program. It is awesome that we share common values about loyalty, hard work and family. I could not be more excited for our fans and our student-athletes to have someone like Matt leading our program. He stands behind what he says and I look forward to helping him fulfill his dream of making Iowa State football one of the best programs in the nation."

Campbell took over Toledo on an interim basis and won the Military Bowl in 2011 before compiling a 35-15 record with the Rockets through the 2015 season. He won the MAC West division in each of his final two seasons with the program, and compiled a 24-8 conference record in four full seasons.

The school's commitment to Campbell means that one of the hottest young coaches is off the market. So Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and any other potential suitors will have to look elsewhere.

Iowa State is bowl eligible for the first time since 2012, and will find out where it will spend the postseason on Sunday.