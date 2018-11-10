Iowa State vs. Baylor breaks out into brawl with Cyclones star RB David Montgomery ejected
Things got ugly in Ames after punches were thrown following a play
No. 22 Iowa State is hosting Baylor Saturday afternoon, and things got heated between the Cyclones and Bears.
Early in the third quarter after a run by Cyclones running back David Montgomery, a fracas broke out away from the ball. Players rushed over to break things up including Montgomery and Bears defensive lineman Greg Roberts. Montgomery pulled Roberts off the pile and away from the action, and that didn't seem to sit well with the 6-foot-5, 264-pounder.
The incident came one play after Baylor safety Chris Miller was assessed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit out of bounds on Montgomery. On that play, Stewart didn't let up when the two ran out of bounds and pushed Montgomery into the Gatorade cart. Pushing and shoving ensued, and referees had to break it up.
Roberts and Montgomery were ejected for fighting, and Montgomery's status for next weekend's game between the Cyclones and Texas has not been determined. He finished Saturday's game with 53 yards rushing on 11 carries to go along with 25 yards receiving on three catches.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 11 all Saturday long
-
Bama shuts out another SEC West team
No. 16 Mississippi State was held to 169 yards of offense in a 24-0 loss
-
Georgia vs. Auburn live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as SEC rivals No. 5 Georgia and No. 24 Auburn square...
-
Auburn at Georgia pick, live stream
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry will take place in Athens on Saturday night
-
Murray State converts walk-off TD return
The Racers were down 31-0 but ended up winning 40-38
-
Clemson at BC pick, live stream
Boston College welcomes Clemson in one of the biggest home games in Eagles program history