Iowa State vs. Baylor odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between Baylor and Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor is 3-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Iowa State is 2-1 and is on the road for the first time. Iowa State has wins over Northern Iowa and Louisiana-Monroe and also dropped a tight one to Iowa. Baylor is undefeated with wins over Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and Rice. The Cyclones are favored by three points in the latest Iowa State vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under is set at 55. Before you make any Iowa State vs. Baylor picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 5 on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Baylor vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Bears and Rice, but the 57.5-point over-under wound up being a bit inflated. Baylor was able to grind out a solid victory over Rice last week, winning 21-13. The Baylor offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Though they haven't been tested talent-wise, the Bears have looked solid on both sides of the ball. They've allowed just 4.0 yards per play offensively while averaging 7.5 per play offensively.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 317 more yards than your opponent like Iowa State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. The Cyclones took their contest with ease, bagging a 72-20 win over UL-Monroe. QB Brock Purdy accumulated 435 passing yards and punched in three rushing TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Purdy's 73-yard TD bomb to WR Tarique Milton in the first quarter. Purdy has accounted for 1,087 yards of offense and nine total touchdowns this season and he'll continue to be the focal point of the Iowa State offense.

So who wins Baylor vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.