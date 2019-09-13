Iowa State vs. Iowa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Iowa State vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Iowa State (home) vs. No. 19 Iowa (away)
Current Records: Iowa State 1-0-0; Iowa 2-0-0
What to Know
Iowa have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Iowa State at 4 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Iowa got themselves on the board against Rutgers last week, but Rutgers never followed suit. The Hawkeyes took their contest against the Scarlet Knights by a conclusive 30 to nothing score. Nate Stanley and Ihmir Smith-Marsette were among the main playmakers for Iowa as the former passed for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns and the latter caught 4 passes for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Iowa State ran circles around Northern Iowa two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (463 yards vs. 252 yards) paid off. Iowa State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Northern Iowa 29-26. That's another feather in the cap for the Cyclones, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Hawkeyes going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They covered a 18-point spread last Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
The Hawkeyes were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cyclones when the two teams met last season, winning 13-3. Will the Hawkeyes repeat their success, or does Iowa State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cyclones.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Iowa State in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Iowa 13 vs. Iowa State 3
- Sep 09, 2017 - Iowa State 41 vs. Iowa 44
- Sep 10, 2016 - Iowa 42 vs. Iowa State 3
- Sep 12, 2015 - Iowa State 17 vs. Iowa 31
