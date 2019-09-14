Iowa State vs. Iowa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Iowa State vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Iowa State (home) vs. No. 19 Iowa (away)
Current Records: Iowa State 1-0-0; Iowa 2-0-0
What to Know
Iowa State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Iowa State will be seeking to avenge the 3-13 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 8 of last year.
The Cyclones ran circles around Northern Iowa two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (463 yards vs. 252 yards) paid off. The Cyclones skirted past Northern Iowa 29-26. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Northern Iowa made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Iowa got themselves on the board against Rutgers last Saturday, but Rutgers never followed suit. Everything went Iowa's way against the Scarlet Knights as they made off with a 30 to nothing win. That result was just more of the same for the Hawkeyes, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 24 of 2016).
Their wins bumped the Cyclones to 1-0 and the Hawkeyes to 2-0. Iowa State has yet to allow a single interception. As for Iowa, they haven't allowed an interception yet, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $207.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a slight 1 point favorite against the Cyclones.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Iowa State in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Iowa 13 vs. Iowa State 3
- Sep 09, 2017 - Iowa State 41 vs. Iowa 44
- Sep 10, 2016 - Iowa 42 vs. Iowa State 3
- Sep 12, 2015 - Iowa State 17 vs. Iowa 31
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 67 degrees.
