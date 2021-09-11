The No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones face off in a big matchup between in-state rivals on Saturday. The Hawkeyes easily won their first game 34-6 against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Cyclones' defense made things hard on the Northern Iowa Panthers' offense all game, coming out with a 16-10 victory. The Cy-Hawk Trophy is awarded to the winner.

Kickoff from Jack Trice Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 45.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. Iowa picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 2 of the 2021 season on a 63-45 run on all top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa State vs. Iowa. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Iowa vs. Iowa State:

Iowa vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa State -4.5

Iowa vs. Iowa State over-under: 45.5 points

Iowa vs. Iowa State money line: Iowa +160, Iowa State -190

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 5-1 in their last 6 games against the spread

ISU: Under is 23-4-2 in Cyclones last 29 games following a straight-up win

Why Iowa can cover



The Hawkeyes' defense made Indiana's afternoon one to forget. Redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw three first-half interceptions and was rattled all afternoon. The Hawkeyes had five tackles for loss and recorded one sack.

Even though Iowa was only able to secure one sack, the Hawkeyes were causing Penix Jr. to get rid of the ball quicker than he wanted or completely altered the throw. The Hawkeyes had six quarterback hurries to go along with five pass deflections.

Why Iowa State can cover

Senior quarterback Brock Purdy completed 80 percent of his passes for 199 yards. Purdy showed the ability to gain yards on the ground, rushing for 60 yards and averaging 6.4 yards a carry. Senior wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson was the Cyclones' leading pass-catcher in Week 1. Hutchinson caught seven passes for 88 yards, with a long gain of 39 yards.

The Cyclones showed their ability to cause turnovers as well. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Isheem Young and redshirt senior defensive back Datrone Young each recorded an interception. Iowa State showed the ability to generate pressure on the quarterback, recording two sacks with eight quarterback hits.

How to make Iowa vs. Iowa State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 44 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.