Who's Playing

Kansas State @ No. 17 Iowa State

Current Records: Kansas State 4-3; Iowa State 5-2

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones are 1-4 against the Kansas State Wildcats since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Cyclones will take on K-State at 4 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium after a week off. Iowa State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Iowa State beat the Baylor Bears 38-31 last week. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. RB Breece Hall had a stellar game for Iowa State as he rushed for two TDs and 133 yards on 31 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for K-State as they fell 20-18 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week. A silver lining for the Wildcats was the play of QB Will Howard, who passed for one TD and 143 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 125 yards. This was the first time Howard has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Cyclones are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Iowa State's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Kansas State's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. Giving up four turnovers, Iowa State had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Wildcats can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 11-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -101

Series History

Kansas State have won four out of their last five games against Iowa State.