Who's Playing

No. 20 Kansas State @ Iowa State

Current Records: Kansas State 4-1; Iowa State 3-2

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Jack Trice Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Wildcats 18.2, Iowa State 14.4), so any points scored will be well earned.

K-State was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, winning 37-28. QB Adrian Martinez had a dynamite game for K-State; he passed for one TD and 116 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 171 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Martinez's 69-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

K-State's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Texas Tech's offensive line to sack QB Donovan Smith six times for a total loss of 27 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Felix Anudike and LB Khalid Duke, who each racked up three sacks.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Cyclones as they fell 14-11 to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. QB Hunter Dekkers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Wildcats going off at just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

K-State's victory brought them up to 4-1 while Iowa State's defeat pulled them down to 3-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: K-State ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 267.2 on average. But the Cyclones come into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 83. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas State have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa State.