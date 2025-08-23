A Big 12 battle kicks off the Week 0 college football schedule when the Kansas State Wildcats take on the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The Cyclones have dominated this series in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings against Kansas State. Iowa State recorded a 29-21 victory over Kansas State last season, covering the spread as 2-point favorites. Both starting quarterbacks have returned in 2025.

Kickoff from Aviva Stadium in Dublin is set for noon ET. Kansas State is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. Iowa State odds at bet365, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before making any Iowa State vs. Kansas State picks, be sure to see the Week 0 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model and check out the latest college football odds. The latest bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly with a wager of $5 or more.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024.

Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM bonus code and DraftKings promo code, just to name a few. Speaking of DraftKings, you can get $200 in bonus bets after new users bet at least $5 with their first wager, in addition to more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Claim that offer here:

Here are the model's three best bets for Kansas State vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State +3

Over 51 points

Iowa State Over 23.5 total team points

Iowa State +3

The Cyclones have won four of the last five meetings against Kansas State, and they're 4-0-1 against the spread during that span. Iowa State returns a plethora of experience from last year's team, which defeated the Wildcats 29-21. Returning quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns in last year's win, while also rushing eight times for 35 yards and another score. The Cyclones are 8-3 in their last 12 games against a Big 12 opponent and 5-1 against the spread in their past six matchups as an underdog. SportsLine's model is backing Iowa State to cover in well over 50% of simulations on Saturday.

Over 51

Both of these teams featured explosive offenses last season. Iowa State averaged 31.1 points per game in 2024, while the Wildcats scored 30.8 points per game on average. Both teams are returning their starting quarterbacks, and more than 50 points have been scored in three of the last four meetings between Kansas State and Iowa State. In addition, the total has gone over the posted number in six of Kansas State's last eight games when playing as the favorite. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams will combine for 55 points, helping the over hit in nearly 60% of simulations.

Iowa State Over 23.5 total team points

Iowa State is returning several starters on the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback Rocco Becht. Becht threw for over 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 318 yards and eight additional scores. The Cyclones eclipsed this number nine times last season, and SportsLine's model is projecting Iowa State to score 28 points on Saturday. BetMGM is offering this prop at -115 odds, and with the latest BetMGM bonus code, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Claim that offer here:

More college football picks for Week 0

You've seen the model's top Kansas State vs. Iowa State picks for Week 0. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 0 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Want more from SportsLine? See the top Week 0 college football picks from former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts, who is on a 14-7 roll (+649) on his CFB ATS picks.