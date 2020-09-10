Who's Playing

Louisiana @ No. 23 Iowa State

Last Season Records: Iowa State 7-6; Louisiana 11-3

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off at noon ET Sept. 12 at Jack Trice Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Louisiana ended up 11-3 last year and capped things off with a win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the LendingTree Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. While Iowa State was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ragin' Cajuns were sixth best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 257.4 on average. The Cyclones displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 11th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 311.3 on average (top 8%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Louisiana will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.