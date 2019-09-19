Iowa State vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

UL-Monroe will take on Iowa State at noon ET on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams enter at 1-1 and suffered heartbreaking defeats their last time out. Two weeks ago, the Warhawks lost 45-44 at Florida State because of a missed extra point in overtime. Meanwhile, Iowa State lost to archrivals Iowa 18-17 last week despite outgaining the Hawkeyes by 105 yards (418-315). Whereas UL-Monroe has had a bye week to heal, the wounds are still fresh for Iowa State. But the Cyclones are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds, while the over-under is set at 56. Before you make any Iowa State vs. Louisiana-Monroe picks or college football predictions on either side, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Last week, Iowa State was out to avenge its 13-3 defeat to Iowa from the last time the two teams squared off against one another, but had no such luck. Iowa State had victory within its grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 18-17 to Iowa, pushing as 1-point underdogs at home. The Cyclones got a solid performance out of WR Tarique Milton, who caught eight passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Iowa State is averaging 302.5 yards per game through the air.

Meanwhile, after a dominant 31-9 win over Grambling State in their opening game, the Warhawks nearly shocked the world as 23-point underdogs against the Seminoles on Sept. 7. UL-Monroe force three turnovers in that game to come back from a 21-0 deficit early in the second quarter. Quarterback Caleb Evans threw for 241 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the contest and rushed for two more touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Josh Johnson has rushed for 299 yards and three touchdowns in two games so far.

