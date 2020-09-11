While it is often a mismatch when Group of 5 teams play against Power 5 opponents in season openers, Sun Belt member Louisiana looks to put up a strong fight against Big 12 opponent Iowa State on Saturday. Both teams boast high-profile passing attacks with plenty of key players returning from 2019, and the over-under is one of the higher totals of the week.

Kickoff from Jack Trice Stadium is set for noon ET. The Cyclones are 11.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 57 in the latest Iowa State vs. Louisiana odds from William Hill. Before finalizing your Louisiana vs. Iowa State picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It was a perfect 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, including nailing Army (-3.5) with plenty of room to spare in its 42-0 blowout of MTSU. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana vs. Iowa State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Iowa State vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa State -11.5

Louisiana vs. Iowa State over-under: 57 points

Louisiana vs. Iowa State money line: Iowa State -420, Louisiana +340

Louisiana: The over is 4-0 in the Ragin' Cajuns' last four games as an underdog.

Iowa State: The under is 7-2-1 in the Cyclones' last 10 non-conference games.

Why Louisiana can cover

Louisiana is coming off an 11-3 season in 2019 and returns three huge offensive weapons: quarterback Levi Lewis and running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas. Lewis passed for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, while Mitchell rushed for 1,147 yards and Ragas had 820 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns ended 2019 with a bang, defeating Miami (Ohio) 27-17 in the LendingTree Bowl. It was Louisiana's first bowl win since 2014, and the program finished with a school-record 11 victories -- two more than the previous mark.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State limped into the end of 2019 with two straight losses and a 7-6 record, including a 33-9 loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl, but coach Matt Campbell has a veteran group returning to contend in the Big 12.

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns to lead an offense that ranked second in 2019 in the pass-happy Big 12 with an average of 311.3 passing yards per game. Running back Breece Hall rushed for 897 yards as a freshman, averaging just over 100 yards a game during his last eight outings. The Cyclones lost games to Iowa, Baylor and Oklahoma by a combined four points last season.

How to make Louisiana vs. Iowa State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total with Louisiana's Lewis being held to 190 passing yards and a touchdown, and Mitchell and Ragas combining for just 145 rushing yards. It also says one side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisiana vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa State vs. Louisiana spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.