Iowa State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 15 Notre Dame @ Iowa State

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-2; Iowa State 7-5

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Iowa State Cyclones have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Notre Dame and Iowa State will compete for holiday cheer in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium at noon ET test. The Fighting Irish have bulldozed their previous four opponents, so Iowa State might have their hands full.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Notre Dame coming into their matchup against the Stanford Cardinal four weeks ago, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Notre Dame took their game against Stanford by a conclusive 45-24 score. Notre Dame QB Ian Book was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 255 passing yards on 30 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but the Cyclones were not quite the Kansas State Wildcats' equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. The Cyclones fell to K-State 27-17. No one had a big game offensively for Iowa State, but they got scores from RB Breece Hall and WR Sean Shaw Jr.

Notre Dame's victory lifted them to 10-2 while Iowa State's loss dropped them down to 7-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Notre Dame rank third in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 163.7 on average. But Iowa State comes into the contest boasting the ninth most passing yards per game in the nation at 318.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college football odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.