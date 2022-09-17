Who's Playing

Ohio @ Iowa State

Current Records: Ohio 1-1; Iowa State 2-0

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 18.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Jack Trice Stadium. Neither Ohio nor Iowa State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

There's no need to mince words: the Bobcats lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 46-10. Ohio was down 40-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Sieh Bangura.

Since the offense as a whole struggled to get points on the board, Ohio's defense had to pick up the slack, as it got past Penn State's offensive line to sack QB Sean Clifford five times for a total loss of 35 yards. Leading the way was DT Rayyan Buell and his one sack. That was the first sack for Buell.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Iowa Hawkeyes 10-7. Iowa State's WR Xavier Hutchinson filled up the stat sheet, catching 11 passes for one TD and 98 yards.

Iowa State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Iowa State's success rolls on or if Ohio is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cyclones as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.