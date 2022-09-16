The Iowa State Cyclones will be looking to build on their upset win over Iowa when they face the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday afternoon. Iowa State used a strong defensive performance to pick up a win as a 3.5-point underdog against Iowa last week. Ohio was unable to cover the 28-point spread in a 46-10 loss to Penn State, and it will be another large underdog on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Cyclones are favored by 18 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Ohio odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.5.

Iowa State vs. Ohio spread: Iowa State -18

Iowa State vs. Ohio over/under: 50 points

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State has already dominated one bad team this season, blowing out Southeast Missouri State in a 42-10 final in its opener. The Cyclones backed that performance up with a 10-7 win at Iowa last week, scoring 10 unanswered points after allowing the first score of the game. They controlled nearly 40 minutes of possession and held Iowa to a 3 of 11 conversion rate on third down.

Sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers has thrown for 477 yards and five touchdowns this season, with senior wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson catching 19 passes for 226 yards and four of those scores. Junior running back Jirehl Brock has stepped up in his first two games as the starter, rushing for 204 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries. Iowa State is on a five-game home winning streak, while Ohio is just 4-10 in its last 14 games overall.

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio opened the season with an upset win against Florida Atlantic before playing at Penn State last week, so the Bobcats are not going to be intimidated by Iowa State. Junior quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed 27 of 34 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Florida Atlantic. Freshman Sieh Bangura leads the rushing attack with 30 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt.

This is the definition of a trap game for Iowa State, as it is coming off a big win over its rival and has a game against No. 17 Baylor next week. The Cyclones have been overvalued in general going back to last season, covering the spread in just three of their last nine games. They did not cover the 33.5-point spread against Southeast Missouri State in their season opener, and they are not going to be motivated to beat Ohio by 20-plus points on Saturday.

