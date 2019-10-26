Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 23 Iowa State (home) vs. Oklahoma State (away)

Current Records: Iowa State 5-2; Oklahoma State 4-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, Iowa State is heading back home. Iowa State and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. If the matchup is anything like Iowa State's 48-42 victory from the last time they met October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Cyclones were able to grind out a solid win over Texas Tech last week, winning 34-24. RB Breece Hall had a stellar game for Iowa State as he rushed for 183 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Hall's 75-yard touchdown rush in the. Hall has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, if Oklahoma State was expecting to get some payback for the 35-31 loss against Baylor the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. The contest between Oklahoma State and Baylor was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Oklahoma State falling 45-27. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Cowboys.

The Cyclones are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Iowa State's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Oklahoma State's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if Iowa State's success rolls on or if the Cowboys are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Oklahoma State have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.