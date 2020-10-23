A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between the No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones at 3:30 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is 3-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Iowa State is 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Cowboys are 5-1 in their last six home games against Iowa State.

The Cyclones, meanwhile, are 15-5-2 against the spread in their last 22 games following an against-the-spread win. Oklahoma State is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 52.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 52 points

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State money line: Oklahoma State -160, Iowa State +140

What you need to know about Iowa State

The Cyclones have rebounded from a season-opening loss to Louisiana to reel off three straight wins, including a 31-15 triumph over Texas Tech two weeks ago. Quarterback Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Breece Hall gained 135 yards on 27 carries and scored twice against the Red Raiders. Purdy has thrown for 912 yards and four touchdowns against just one interceptions this season. Hall has 531 rushing yards on 93 carries and eight touchdowns.

The Cyclones are 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Big 12. However, Iowa State is 1-5 in its last six games on the road against Oklahoma State.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

The Cowboys remain unbeaten after thumping Kansas, 47-7, in their last outing. Oklahoma State scored 44 straight points and racked up 400 more yards of offense than the Jayhawks, going for 593 against Kansas' 193. Quarterback Shane Illingworth passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 145 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State owns one of the best defenses in college football, allowing just 274.3 yards and 9.0 points per game. In addition, the Cowboys have covered the spread in six of their last seven games against Big 12 opponents.

