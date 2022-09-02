Who's Playing

SE Missouri St. @ Iowa State

Last Season Records: Iowa State 7-6; SE Missouri St. 4-7

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will play against a Division II opponent, the SE Missouri St. Indians, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. While the Cyclones were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.