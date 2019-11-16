Iowa State vs. Texas: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Iowa State (home) vs. No. 19 Texas (away)

Current Records: Iowa State 5-4; Texas 6-3

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. With a combined 944 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

Texas was hampered by 100 penalty yards against the Kansas State Wildcats last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Texas came out on top in a nail-biter against Kansas State, sneaking past 27-24. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.

Meanwhile, Iowa State had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 42-41 to the Oklahoma Sooners. Iowa State might have lost, but man -- QB Brock Purdy was a total machine. He passed for 282 yards and five TDs on 30 attempts. Purdy's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys three weeks ago. Not surprisingly, Purdy's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.

Texas' win lifted them to 6-3 while Iowa State's loss dropped them down to 5-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cyclones rank eighth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 323.2 on average. Less enviably, the Longhorns are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 299.6 on average. So the Texas squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.85

Odds

The Cyclones are a solid 7-point favorite against the Longhorns.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

Texas have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.