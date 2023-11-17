No. 7 Texas (9-1) will play its final road game as a member of the Big 12 when it travels to Iowa State (6-4) on Saturday night. The Longhorns are trying to remain atop the Big 12 standings and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. They are riding a four-game winning streak since their loss to Oklahoma, marking their best 10-game start to a season since 2009. Iowa State has won four of its last five games, including a 45-13 win at BYU last week.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. The Longhorns are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Texas odds, while the over/under is set at 47.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Iowa State vs. Texas spread: Texas -7.5

Iowa State vs. Texas over/under: 47.5 points

Iowa State vs. Texas money line: Iowa State +253, Texas -314

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State was sitting below the .500 mark after its first five games of the season, but it has won four of its last five games to move into a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12 standings. The Cyclones have won all four of those games by double digits, including a 45-13 win at BYU last week. They easily covered the spread as 7-point road favorites, rushing for 234 yards and four touchdowns as a team.

Freshman running back Abu Sama III led the way with eight carries for 110 yards and two scores, averaging 13.8 yards per carry. Freshman quarterback Rocco Becht has thrown for 2,121 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, going over 200 passing yards in four straight games. The Cyclones rely heavily on those two freshmen, and they have drastically improved as the season has progressed.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has responded to its lone loss to Oklahoma with a four-game winning streak, including an overtime win over then-No. 23 Kansas State two weeks ago. The Longhorns added a 29-26 road win at TCU last week, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. They know that they need to impress the committee, so they will be motivated to win this game with margin.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown for 2,232 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, going over 300 yards three times in his last four games. Sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks is going to miss the remainder of the campaign due to a torn ACL, but freshman running back CJ Baxter is a capable replacement. Iowa State has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season, making it difficult to trust the Cyclones in this game.

