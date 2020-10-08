Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 24 Iowa State

Current Records: Texas Tech 1-2; Iowa State 2-1

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones are 4-1 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Iowa State and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Cyclones have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Iowa State decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 88 penalty yards. They took their contest against the Oklahoma Sooners 37-30. Iowa State can attribute much of their success to RB Breece Hall, who rushed for two TDs and 139 yards on 28 carries.

Special teams collected 13 points for Iowa State. K Connor Assalley delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats last week, falling 31-21. RB Xavier White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 12 carries. White's performance made up for a slower game against the Texas Longhorns two weeks ago.

This next matchup looks promising for the Cyclones, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Iowa State is now 2-1 while the Red Raiders sit at a mirror-image 1-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Iowa State comes into the game boasting the seventh most rushing touchdowns in the nation at nine. Texas Tech has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank seventh in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with nine on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Iowa State have won four out of their last five games against Texas Tech.