Iowa State vs. Texas Tech odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Iowa State and Texas Tech. Here are the results:
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones at noon ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is 3-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while Iowa State is 4-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Iowa State is so-so against the spread this season (3-2-1) while Texas Tech has been strong (4-2). The Cyclones are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under is set at 57, up 1.5 points from the opening line. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Texas Tech vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Red Raiders fell just short of Baylor by a score of 33-30 in a hard-fought overtime battle in their last game. QB Jett Duffey struggled in that matchup, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. Still, Texas Tech has a capable passing attack that has averaged 322 yards per game on the season. The Red Raiders will need to get that going to get the win or cover the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State spread on Saturday.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Iowa State and West Virginia, but the Cyclones stepped up in the second half and cruised to a decisive 38-14 victory. RB Breece Hall had a stellar game for Iowa State as he rushed for 132 yards and three TDs on 26 carries. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the Big 12's best this season, entering this matchup with 1,807 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
So who wins Texas Tech vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Clemson vs. Louisville odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Louisville vs. Clemson game 10,000...
-
Alabama vs. Tennessee pick, live stream
The third Saturday in October features one of the great rivalries in college football
-
UGA vs. Kentucky pick, live stream
The Dawgs are looking to rebound after a crushing upset loss last week to South Carolina
-
Michigan vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
Two teams hoping to win the Big Ten East face off under the lights on Saturday
-
Oregon vs. Washington pick, live stream
The Ducks and Huskies meet in a Pac-12 North showdown with major divisional implications
-
LSU vs. Miss. St. pick, live stream
The Tigers will hope to stay undefeated in front of a rowdy Mississippi State crowd
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game