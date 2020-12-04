Who's Playing

West Virginia @ No. 9 Iowa State

Current Records: West Virginia 5-3; Iowa State 7-2

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. West Virginia and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Mountaineers didn't have too much trouble with the TCU Horned Frogs at home three weeks ago as they won 24-6. WR T.J. Simmons and RB Leddie Brown were among the main playmakers for West Virginia as the former caught four passes for two TDs and 90 yards and the latter picked up 156 yards on the ground on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, things were close when Iowa State and the Texas Longhorns clashed last Friday, but Iowa State ultimately edged out the opposition 23-20. Iowa State relied on the efforts of QB Brock Purdy, who passed for one TD and 312 yards on 36 attempts, and RB Breece Hall, who punched in one rushing touchdown. The Cyclones' win came on a three-yard rush from Hall with only 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Special teams collected 11 points for Iowa State. K Connor Assalley delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Mountaineers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought West Virginia up to 5-3 and Iowa State to 7-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: West Virginia ranks first in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 161.5 on average. As for Iowa State, they enter the matchup with only 108.6 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won three out of their last five games against Iowa State.