Iowa State vs. West Virginia odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Iowa State Cyclones and the West Virginia Mountaineers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia is 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Iowa State is 3-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Iowa State is 2-2-1 against the spread; West Virginia is 3-2. With their two losses coming by a combined three points against Iowa and at Baylor, the Cyclones feel like they're primed to go to another bowl game under Matt Campbell. As for West Virginia, the Mountaineers have wins over NC State and Kansas on the road to get new head coach Neal Brown off to a solid start. The Cyclones are favored by 10 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under is set at 53. Before you make any Iowa State vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated West Virginia vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

West Virginia took a 42-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas last week. WR T.J. Simmons and QB Austin Kendall were two strong performers for the Mountaineers despite the loss. The former caught seven passes for 135 yards and one TD, while the latter passed for 367 yards and three TDs on 46 attempts. That was the first 300-yard effort for Kendall this season.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones made easy work of TCU and claimed a 49-24 victory. QB Brock Purdy had an enormous game for the Cyclones as he picked up 102 yards on the ground on 12 carries and accumulated 247 passing yards. Purdy is completing 70.8 percent of his passes this season and has thrown for 1,578 yards with 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions while also adding 203 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns. The exciting sophomore is one of the Big 12's best and he'll look to continue his dominant play this weekend.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the West Virginia vs. Iowa State spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model on a 68-42 run on top-rated college football picks.