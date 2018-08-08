Iowa suspends two more starters for Week 1 game against Northern Illinois
Tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore violated unspecified team rules
It's not quite full-fledged concern yet, but Iowa is losing players in the trenches at an uncomfortable rate ahead of its Week 1 game against Northern Illinois.
On Wednesday, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz announced that starting offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and starting defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore have been suspended for the opener for an unspecified violation of team rules. However, the issue is not a legal matter.
"The issues surfaced in late spring and both players were given guidelines to meet and milestones to achieve over the past 10 weeks," Ferentz said in a statement.
The suspensions are coupled with those for defensive tackle Brady Reiff and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, both of whom had alcohol-related incidents. Reiff was arrested and charged with public intoxication last month after he attempted to enter a police car believing it was an Uber. Wirfs was cited by police for driving while intoxicated. Both of those players will also miss the Northern Illinois game. Wirfs was a projected starter at tackle and Reiff was a rotational player along the defensive line.
NIU, for what it's worth, is projected to win the Mid-American Conference West division. The Huskies return a veteran defensive front seven, led by edge rusher Sutton Smith, that had 43 sacks last season. The offensive line also features a two-deep of seven juniors and seniors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Candid Coaches: Who to grab a beer with?
Whether you want to consider this the coolest coach in the country is for you to decide
-
Miami TE Michael Irvin II out 4 months
The Hurricanes will now have to rely on a pair of young, but talented tight ends
-
Urban Meyer's future at OSU
Will Urban Meyer coach for Ohio State in 2018?
-
2018 Win Totals Locks
Barton, Tom and Chip kick off the picks competition with over-under win totals picks
-
Baylor advised to impose 2018 bowl ban
The NCAA is looking into Baylor following the sexual assault scandal in 2016
-
Odds suggest Meyer will be suspended
The wheels of the Urban Meyer odds board keep turning