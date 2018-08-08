Iowa suspends two more starters for Week 1 game against Northern Illinois

It's not quite full-fledged concern yet, but Iowa is losing players in the trenches at an uncomfortable rate ahead of its Week 1 game against Northern Illinois.

On Wednesday, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz announced that starting offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and starting defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore have been suspended for the opener for an unspecified violation of team rules. However, the issue is not a legal matter.

"The issues surfaced in late spring and both players were given guidelines to meet and milestones to achieve over the past 10 weeks," Ferentz said in a statement.

The suspensions are coupled with those for defensive tackle Brady Reiff and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, both of whom had alcohol-related incidents. Reiff was arrested and charged with public intoxication last month after he attempted to enter a police car believing it was an Uber. Wirfs was cited by police for driving while intoxicated. Both of those players will also miss the Northern Illinois game. Wirfs was a projected starter at tackle and Reiff was a rotational player along the defensive line.

NIU, for what it's worth, is projected to win the Mid-American Conference West division. The Huskies return a veteran defensive front seven, led by edge rusher Sutton Smith, that had 43 sacks last season. The offensive line also features a two-deep of seven juniors and seniors.