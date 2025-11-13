No. 17 USC hosts No. 21 Iowa this week in another matchup of ranked teams in the Big Ten. It's a huge game for the Trojans, as they remain alive in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot, but cannot afford to lose a third game. If they do, they're out for all intents and purposes.

It's a situation Iowa knows plenty about. The Hawkeyes dropped their third game of the season last week in a nailbiter against Oregon. Still, this is a team that's proven to be a serious pain in the butt to its opponents all year, and will look to pull off an upset to wipe the bitter taste of last week's defeat out of its mouth.

This is the first meeting between the two as Big Ten members. The last meeting came in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, which Iowa won 49-24. That result has been a rarity, as the Trojans have won seven of the 10 prior meetings.

Iowa vs. USC: Need to know

USC has been tough to beat at home in similar situations: The Coliseum has been a fortress for USC under Lincoln Riley, particularly when the Trojans are playing teams who aren't ranked in the AP Top 25. Does this count since the Hawkeyes are in the CFP Rankings? We'll find out which poll is right! Regardless, the Trojans are 18-1 in 19 home games against unranked teams, with 15 of those 18 wins coming by at least 14 points.

Iowa struggles with ranked teams: While they've hung tough against ranked squads, the Hawkeyes haven't been able to finish the job. They're 0-3 on the season with a 16-13 loss at Iowa State, a 20-15 loss against Indiana, and last week's 18-16 loss to Oregon. It's nothing new. The Hawkeyes haven't beaten a ranked team since beating No. 4 Penn State 23-20 in 2021. It's been 12 straight losses since.

Jayden Maiava's been turnover prone lately: The USC quarterback has thrown at least one interception in five straight games. That's not something you want to hear with Iowa coming to town, because the Iowa defense has historically done a fantastic job of baiting opponents into mistakes. It's also a team that thrives off those turnovers and needs them to win games. The Trojans will be a lot better off if Maiava can take care of the ball this week.

Where to watch Iowa vs. USC live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Iowa vs. USC prediction, picks

If Iowa proves itself capable of covering USC receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, we're going to have an interesting game on our hands. That said, I have a tough time thinking the Hawkeyes can get enough stops in this game after a string of big games. USC's offense is one of the best in the country and it's much better at home than on the road. That, combined with Iowa's recent history against ranked teams, makes asking the Hawkeyes to hang within a touchdown a difficult ask. Pick: USC -6.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer USC -6.5 USC USC Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa USC USC Iowa SU USC USC USC Iowa Iowa Iowa USC USC USC

