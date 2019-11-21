Iowa vs. Illinois odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes at noon ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is 6-3 overall and 5-1 at home, while Illinois is 6-4 overall and 3-1 on the road. Illinois is now bowl eligible after completing the biggest comeback in school history for its fourth straight win. Iowa is coming off its first win against a ranked opponent. The Hawkeyes are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under is set at 46.5. Before entering any Illinois vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Iowa didn't have too much breathing room in the contest with Minnesota last week, but it still scored a 23-19 win. The team ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. The Hawkeyes snapped Minnesota's nine-game winning streak. Nate Stanley threw for two touchdown passes and Tyler Goodson ran for 94 yards and a TD.

Iowa won for the ninth consecutive time at home against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers' last win at Kinnick Stadium came in 1999.

Meanwhile, Illinois was hampered by 84 penalty yards against Michigan State two weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. The Fighting Illini scored a thrilling win over MSU, 37-34. The Fighting Illini were down big at the end of the third quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Illinois overcame deficits of 25 and 21 points for the win. The Fighting Illini had never completed a comeback from more than 20 points down.

Brandon Peters threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns as the Illini became bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

The Hawkeyes come into the game boasting the 12th fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 303.1. Less enviably, the Fighting Illini are 19th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 333.7 on average.

