Iowa vs. Iowa State: Live stream, watch online, game delay, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, pick

While it doesn't get the attention it deserves when discussing the greatest rivalries in college football, the showdown between No. 19 Iowa and Iowa State is one of the best in the sport. And what's not to like? These are two large, fervent fan bases whose schools are separated by fewer than 120 miles. In the state of Alabama, you wear crimson or orange and blue. In Iowa, you pair your yellow with black or red. It's part of your identity, and this game is always one of the biggest of the season for either team. This season's meeting was nearly historic as well. Iowa is ranked No. 19 in the current AP Top 25, while Iowa State is just outside the rankings at what would be No. 26.

Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones just cannot seem to get the game in. Following a delayed kickoff, the teams are again in a lightning delay that keeps pushing back the resumption of the showdown. Iowa State leads 7-3 in the second quarter, and the game should resume around 7:50 p.m. ET. The teams have agreed to a slightly-shortened halftime (17 minutes down from 20) because of the delays.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Iowa: The Hawkeyes enter the game 2-0 after crushing Rutgers 30-0 last week. Through two games, the Hawkeyes have outscored opponents 68-14. Quarterback Nathan Stanley has been everything you expect him to be, as he's thrown six touchdowns without turning the ball over once. Still, while Stanley and the offense have played well, Iowa's defense has led the way. Last week, the Hawkeyes held Rutgers to 125 yards of offense and five first downs.

Iowa State: Matt Campbell has done a lot correct since taking over at Iowa State. After going 3-9 in his first season, the Cyclones have gone 17-10. Their 16 wins during the 2017-18 seasons were the first time Iowa State had won 16 games in a two-season stretch since 2000-01, but there's one important thing Campbell hasn't done: he's yet to beat Iowa. He's 0-3 against the Hawkeyes, though the last two losses have come by a combined 13 points.

Game prediction, picks

The last two meetings between these two have been close games, and I expect this one to be as well. Considering the rivalry between these two, it's hard for me to go against a home dog in this matchup. I think the line was originally a bit of an overreaction to Iowa State's struggles against Northern Iowa in the opener, but the Cyclones had a bye last week, allowing them extra time to prepare. Iowa wasn't afforded the same luxury as it played its Big Ten opener. I think that plays in Iowa State's favor, and I like it and the points. Pick: Iowa State (+1.5)

