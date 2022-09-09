The Iowa State Cyclones will be seeking their first win over the Iowa Hawkeyes since head coach Matt Campbell took over in 2016 when the rivals meet on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Cy-Hawk Game. Iowa State opened its season with a 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri State, pulling away after leading by 11 points at halftime. Iowa struggled offensively against FCS South Dakota State, but it held on for a 7-3 win in the end.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 41.5. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa vs. Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Iowa State vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa -3.5

Iowa vs. Iowa State over/under: 42 points

Iowa vs. Iowa State picks: See picks here

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa might not have scored a touchdown in its win over South Dakota State last week, but its defense shut down a perennial FCS powerhouse. The Hawkeyes also showcased their star punter, as Tory Taylor averaged 47.9 yards on 10 punts. They have the recipe to control the clock and the field position on Saturday, giving them an edge over Iowa State.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has not ruled out playing his backup quarterback in this game after Spencer Petras struggled in Week 1, which will make it difficult for the Iowa State coaching staff to prepare for their opponent. The Hawkeyes have dominated this series, winning six consecutive meetings, including a 27-17 road win last year. They have also won 10 of their last 11 home games and are 16-4 in their last 20 games overall.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State simply has more firepower than Iowa, even if its defense might not be as strong. The Cyclones showcased their offense last week, blowing out Southeast Missouri State in a 42-10 final. First-year starter Hunter Dekkers completed 25 of 31 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns in the opener.

Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson caught eight of those passes, with three of them resulting in touchdowns. Meanwhile, Petras completed just 11 of 25 attempts for 109 yards. Those numbers were just good enough to squeak past an FCS opponent, but they are not going to get the job done against Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. Iowa has only covered the spread twice in its last nine games.

How to make Iowa State vs. Iowa picks

The model has simulated Iowa vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa State vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa vs. Iowa State spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.