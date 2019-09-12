Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 18-6 run

In-state rivals clash when the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Iowa State Cyclones in college football action on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (2-0) are off and running with a Big Ten win over Rutgers (30-0) following an opening-game thrashing of Miami (Ohio), while the Cyclones (1-0) nearly stumbled in their opener before holding off Northern Iowa in three overtimes. Kickoff from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames is set for 4 p.m. ET, and Iowa won last year's meeting 13-3. Iowa is a two-point favorite in the latest Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. Iowa picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) straight-up upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with a ton of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Iowa vs. Iowa State. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Hawkeyes, who lead the all-time series 44-22, have won the last four games of the series. Iowa is led by senior quarterback Nate Stanley, who completed 16-of-28 passes for 236 yards and three scores in the Hawkeyes' win over Rutgers. In his four-year career, he has 5,839 yards and 58 scores. He has only thrown 16 interceptions in four seasons and ranked second in the Big Ten and 22nd nationally with 26 touchdown passes in 2018.

Junior running back Mekhi Sargent leads the Hawkeyes in rushing this season with 150 yards on 27 attempts and one TD. For his career, he has 895 yards on 186 attempts and 10 touchdowns.

But just because the Hawkeyes have been dominant in their first two games does not guarantee they will cover the Iowa State vs. Iowa spread on Saturday.

That's because Iowa State always plays the Hawkeyes tough. Five of the last eight games in the series have been decided by one score, including triple-overtime and single-overtime games. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy completed 30-of-41 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns against Northern Iowa in Week 1.

Senior wide receiver Deshaunte Jones opened the season in a big way, catching 14 passes for 126 yards. For his career, he has caught 122 passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns.

So who wins Iowa State vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. Iowa State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.