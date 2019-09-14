Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 18-6 run

The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes look for continued success when they take on the host Iowa State Cyclones in a key non-conference college football matchup with the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes (2-0), who finished tied with Purdue and Wisconsin for third place in the Big Ten West at 5-4 and 9-4 overall in 2018, have six straight winning seasons and have earned a bowl appearance in 16 of the past 18 seasons. The Cyclones (1-0), who finished third in the Big 12 at 6-3 and 8-5 overall in 2018, have had two straight winning seasons and bowl appearances. Saturday's game is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET from Ames, Iowa. The Hawkeyes are making their first road appearance of the season. They were 3-2 away from home a year ago. The Hawkeyes are favored by one point in the latest Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Iowa vs. Iowa State picks down.

The model knows the Hawkeyes, who lead the all-time series 44-22, have won the last four games of the series. Iowa is led by senior quarterback Nate Stanley, who completed 16-of-28 passes for 236 yards and three scores in the Hawkeyes' win over Rutgers. In his four-year career, he has 5,839 yards and 58 scores. He has only thrown 16 interceptions in four seasons and ranked second in the Big Ten and 22nd nationally with 26 touchdown passes in 2018.

Junior running back Mekhi Sargent leads the Hawkeyes in rushing this season with 150 yards on 27 attempts and one TD. For his career, he has 895 yards on 186 attempts and 10 touchdowns.

But just because the Hawkeyes have been dominant in their first two games does not guarantee they will cover the Iowa State vs. Iowa spread on Saturday.

That's because Iowa State always plays the Hawkeyes tough. Five of the last eight games in the series have been decided by one score, including triple-overtime and single-overtime games. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy completed 30-of-41 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns against Northern Iowa in Week 1.

The Cyclones are 20-19 under fourth-year coach Matt Campbell, who has had the task of turning around a struggling program. Campbell, who has taken Iowa State to two straight bowl games, is 17-10 since 2017. Through the years, the Cyclones have won two conference championships and qualified for 14 bowl games, going 4-10, including a 28-26 loss to Pac-12 North co-champ Washington State in last year's Alamo Bowl.

Iowa State has a potent rushing attack and is led by running backs Johnnie Lang and Sheldon Croney Jr., who combined for 116 yards rushing in the opener. Lang (5-8, 193), a sophomore, carried 14 times for 60 yards (4.3 average), while Croney (5-11, 206), a senior, carried 13 times for 56 yards (4.3 average) and one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 23 yards.

