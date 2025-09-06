The Cy-Hawk Trophy game gets its 2025 installment as No. 16 Iowa State hosts Iowa during the Week 2 college football schedule on Saturday. The Cyclones are off to a strong start this season with a narrow 24-21 win against Kansas State and a 55-7 beatdown over South Dakota. They welcome a Hawkeyes side that also started its 2025 campaign in the win column, taking down Albany, 34-7.



Kickoff from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames is set for noon ET. The Cyclones are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Iowa State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 43.





Iowa +3.5

Over 43

The Cyclones have won two of the last three meetings with the Hawkeyes, but they haven't won this matchup at Jack Trice Stadium since 2011. In fact, the away team has won each of the last five Cy-Hawk meetings, and Iowa has won three of four away games by three or more points. This is one reason why the SportsLine model has the Hawkeyes covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

The Over hit in 10 games for the Hawkeyes last season, including the narrow loss to the Cyclones in Week 2. This season, the Cyclones have already scored 79 points over two games. Their offense is led by quarterback Rocco Becht, who completed 19 of 20 passes for a whopping 278 yards and three touchdowns against South Dakota. Meanwhile, Iowa's ground game was particularly potent in Week 1 as it scored three touchdowns against Albany. The Hawkeyes will now go up against an Iowa State defense that allowed the second-most rushing yards in the Big 12 last year (188.4). The Over is hitting in 53% of simulations from the SportsLine projection model.

