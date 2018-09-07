Iowa vs. Iowa State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

On a weekend with few marquee games nationally, Iowa State and Iowa could play one of the more entertaining games in Week 2. Recent history, anyway, suggests this. Iowa needed overtime to beat the Cyclones a year ago and this game has been decided by less than a touchdown in five of the last seven years.

The Hawkeyes are 1-0 following a 33-7 win over Northern Illinois. Iowa State has yet to play a full game since its opener against South Dakota State was canceled because of weather. This rivalry is a statement game to begin with, but it'll also provide a gauge as to where the Cyclones specifically are at this early point in the season.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Iowa: The Hawkeyes had no problem taking down Northern Illinois -- at least once the second half started. With the return of four players along the offensive and defensive lines -- offensive tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, along with defensive tackles Brady Reiff and Cedrick Lattimore, were suspended -- this should be an even stronger team in the trenches.

Iowa State: It's still kind of Week 1 for Iowa State, so there are still a lot of unknowns about this team. One guy who isn't a question mark is running back David Montgomery, who had 112 yards rushing and a score the last time these two teams met. He is Pro Football Focus' top returning running back from 2017. "I told our guys, I don't know that we'll see a better back this season," Ferentz told reporters this week.

Game prediction, picks

Every other year, it seems this game comes down to a field goal. That was the case in 2011, '12, '14 and '17 ... and the Hawkeyes are 1-3 in those games (and could have been 0-4). However, getting those suspended players back is big for Iowa. That'll be enough of a boost to get the cover. Pick: Iowa -4

