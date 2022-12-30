In last season's Citrus Bowl, Kentucky beat Iowa in a 20-17 game that saw both teams flail around on offense for the first three quarters before finally putting things together in the fourth quarter to provide some offensive fireworks. The good folks at the Music City Bowl watched it and thought to themselves, "We need to get us some of that." Now here we are with the Hawkeyes and Wildcats finishing another season against one another but doing so much farther north this time.

The other primary difference in this year's game is that both teams have failed to meet internal expectations in 2022. Both teams won 10 games last season, but come into Nashville with identical 7-5 records. Iowa finished the season stronger than the Wildcats, winning four of its final five games after getting off to a 3-4 start. Meanwhile, the Wildcats began the season with four wins before going 3-5 down the stretch.

Iowa vs. Kentucky: Need to know

There are a lot of opt-outs on both teams: Any time you get a bowl matchup between Power Five programs coming off disappointing seasons, there's a strong chance you'll see a lot of players opting out of the proceedings. The Music City Bowl will be no different. Kentucky will be without starting QB Will Levis, as well as its two leading rushers in Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke. Iowa won't have either of its top two quarterbacks as Spencer Petras is hurt and Alex Padilla is in the transfer portal. There will be a lot of unfamiliar names at important positions in this game.

Iowa's offense has been one of the worst in the country: Having said that, maybe Iowa trying new players on offense isn't the worst thing? While things improved late in the season, it would've been hard for the Iowa offense to get worse than it had been. Iowa finished the regular season ranked 130th (of 131 teams) with 255.4 yards per game and 123rd with 17.4 points per game; however, that points per game stat is misleading. The Hawkeyes scored 209 points this season, but Iowa's offense only scored 177 of them. The 14.75 points per game scored by the offense ranked 127th nationally.

Kentucky has crushed it in bowl games under Mark Stoops: Already the winningest coach in Kentucky football history after passing Bear Bryant earlier this season, Stoops' success has extended into the postseason. The Music City Bowl will be Kentucky's 22nd appearance in a bowl game and seventh under Stoops in 10 seasons. The Wildcats lost their first two bowl games under Stoops (including the 2017 Music City Bowl) but have won four straight since.

Music City Bowl prediction, picks

Last year's meeting saw these teams struggle to get to 37 points, and that was when both offenses were playing at full strength. That will not be the case this season, and there's no reason to anticipate this being a high-scoring game. With both teams reduced to backup quarterbacks, and neither featuring an explosive offense, we'll likely see them take cautious approaches. Iowa always plays for field position as it is, and let's not forget where Mark Stoops went to college (Iowa). He's built Kentucky in a similar image. The total is low, but it's low for a reason. Don't be scared of it. Prediction: Under 31



