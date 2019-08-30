Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio) live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Iowa (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)

Last Season Records: Iowa 9-4-0; Miami (Ohio) 6-6-0;

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) and Iowa will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Kinnick Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Miami (Ohio) struggled last season, ending up 6-6. On the other hand, Iowa ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over Miss. State in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Miami (Ohio) threw only five interceptions last season, the seventh best among all teams in the nation. But Iowa snagged 20 interceptions last season, the third most in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

The Miami (Ohio) sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 22 point favorite against the RedHawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 21.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.