Iowa vs. Middle Tenn. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 14 Iowa (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)

Current Records: Iowa 3-0-0; Middle Tenn. 1-2-0

What to Know

Middle Tenn. have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Iowa at noon ET at Kinnick Stadium after a week off. Iowa should still be riding high after a win, while Middle Tenn. will be looking to right the ship.

The Blue Raiders were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against Duke two weeks ago. The Blue Raiders suffered a grim 41-18 defeat to Duke. A silver lining for Middle Tenn. was the play of Asher O'Hara, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 201 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Iowa brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Iowa State two weeks ago; they left with a three-game streak. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but the Hawkeyes made off with an 18-17 victory over Iowa State. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Middle Tenn.'s loss took them down to 1-2 while Iowa's win pulled them up to 3-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hawkeyes haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. Less enviably, the Blue Raiders are 11th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 222 on average. So the Middle Tenn. squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 24-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 23.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.