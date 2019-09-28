Iowa vs. Middle Tenn. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Iowa vs. Middle Tenn. football game
Who's Playing
No. 14 Iowa (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)
Current Records: Iowa 3-0-0; Middle Tenn. 1-2-0
What to Know
Middle Tenn. have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Iowa at noon ET at Kinnick Stadium after a week off. Iowa should still be riding high after a win, while Middle Tenn. will be looking to right the ship.
The Blue Raiders were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against Duke two weeks ago. The Blue Raiders suffered a grim 41-18 defeat to Duke. A silver lining for Middle Tenn. was the play of Asher O'Hara, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 201 passing yards.
Meanwhile, Iowa brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Iowa State two weeks ago; they left with a three-game streak. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but the Hawkeyes made off with an 18-17 victory over Iowa State. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Middle Tenn.'s loss took them down to 1-2 while Iowa's win pulled them up to 3-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hawkeyes haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. Less enviably, the Blue Raiders are 11th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 222 on average. So the Middle Tenn. squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a big 24-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 23.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 5: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
Hokies suffer worst home loss since '74
The Hokies, stunningly, have become a bottom-feeder program in the ACC
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 5
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 5 of the 2019 college football season
-
Maryland vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
No. 12 Penn State heads to College Park, Maryland for a big Big Ten East showdown against the...
-
Maryland vs Penn State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game