Iowa vs. Minnesota: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, line, pick, prediction
Can the Hawkeyes end Minnesota's playoff hopes?
When No. 8 Minnesota and No. 20 Iowa meet Saturday, there is plenty on the line. For starters, the winner will be awarded The Floyd of Rosedale trophy, and while it may not be the most appealing to the eyes, there's no doubt the heavy prize carries some weight to it. Not just in its actual weight, but also what it means to both teams in this rivalry. The statue consists of a large, bronze pig atop a wooden platform containing plaques that list the winners of the annual meetings between
The trophy, which was first introduced in 1935, features Minnesota's name on it more than it does that of Iowa, but the Hawkeyes have had the better run as of late. Since the turn of the century, Iowa has beaten Minnesota 14 times in 19 games. The Hawkeyes have won four straight in the series with a 48-31 win over the Gophers in Minneapolis last season.
Of course, this is also the first time these teams have met with Minnesota ranked since the 1999 season when the Gophers were at No. 17 in the polls. Minnesota won that game -- which was in Iowa City -- 25-21. Will history repeat itself on Saturday? Will Minnesota remain undefeated as it makes a run at Ohio State and the Big Ten championship?
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 16 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa
TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Iowa: The Hawkeyes couldn't complete a comeback against Wisconsin last week, falling one two-point conversion shy of forcing a possible overtime in a 24-22 loss. While losing to Wisconsin is never fun for the Hawkeyes, it was also a crippling blow to their hopes of winning the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes are 3-3 in conference play and would need a lot of help to win the division and get to Indianapolis. The first thing they'd have to do is beat a Minnesota team that is undefeated and three games ahead of it in the standings with three games left to play.
Minnesota: Minnesota quieted many of the doubters last week with its 31-26 win over Penn State. Still, while it passed that test, the Gophers face another big one this week. How will this team respond a week after a huge win on the road against an Iowa team that is tricky defensively? The Gophers can't afford a letdown because there's more at stake than a possible division title here. Last week's win shows that this is a Minnesota team that wasn't just the beneficiary of a friendly schedule, but that it could be the best team in the Big Ten West. It could also be the second-best team in the Big Ten behind Ohio State. Of course, there's thinking that's the case, and there's proving it. The Gophers have to make sure they continue proving it every week from here on out.
Game prediction, picks
Honestly, I find this spread to be disrespectful. The Gophers are ranked 12 spots higher than the Hawkeyes for a reason. They're the better team, and they have been for the entire season. I mentioned the letdown possibility above, and I know that Kinnick Stadium isn't an easy place for anybody to play, but this is still a game the Gophers should win. It's not a coincidence that all three of Iowa's losses have come to ranked teams. Offensively, the Hawkeyes just haven't been good enough to beat the upper level teams. Maybe that changes on Saturday, but until it does, I have a difficult time passing up the better team getting points. Pick: Minnesota (+3.5)
So which picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Dantonio looks done at Michigan State
Michigan State is 24-24 since the start of 2016 and has lost five straight games this season
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, computer sims
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Big 12 football.
-
Georgia vs. Auburn live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Georgia meets No. 12 Auburn in the SEC on CBS...
-
No. 15 Michigan slams Michigan State
Michigan scored the most points it has scored against Spartans coach Mark D'Antonio in a 44-10...
-
Tagovailoa carted off vs. Miss. State
Tagovailoa was unable to put any weight on his right side as he was taken off the field
-
Clemson vs. Wake pick, live stream
The Tigers are finally in the top four but now must defend their spot in the playoff picture
-
College football top 25 games, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game