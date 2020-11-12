The Minnesota Golden Gophers have had the upper hand against the Iowa Hawkeyes, posting a 62-49-2 record in the all-time series between the Big Ten Conference rivals. However, Iowa has the momentum as it has won each of the last five meetings. The Hawkeyes attempt to extend the streak when they visit the Golden Gophers on Friday. Kickoff from TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET.

After losing the first two games of a 2020 eight-game schedule against only conference foes, Iowa (1-2) rolled to a 49-7 home victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Minnesota (1-2) also is coming off its first win, a 41-14 triumph at Illinois last weekend. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Minnesota odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 58. Before making any Minnesota vs. Iowa picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Iowa vs. Minnesota spread: Hawkeyes -3.5

Iowa vs. Minnesota over-under: 58 points

Iowa vs. Minnesota money line: Hawkeyes -170, Golden Gophers +145

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games following a win by more than 20 points

MINN: The Golden Gophers are 4-0 ATS in their last four contests after allowing fewer than 20 points in their previous outing

Why Iowa can cover



The Hawkeyes' ground attack rolled over Michigan State, amassing 226 yards after gaining just 77 against Northwestern a week earlier. Tyler Goodson led the way with 113 yards on 14 carries for his second career 100-yard performance. The sophomore also had his first multi-touchdown effort with a pair of scores.

Mekhi Sargent also found the end zone twice while rushing nine times for 31 yards. The senior is tied with Goodson for the team lead with three TDs after recording four in 13 games last season. Iowa's defense also was strong against the run, limiting the Spartans to a mere 59 yards.

Why Minnesota can cover

The Golden Gophers' running game has improved each week this year, recording 129 and 262 yards, respectively, in the first two games before exploding for 325 against Illinois. Mohamed Ibrahim outgained the Fighting Illini (181 yards) on his own, matching his career high of 224 on 30 carries. The junior also ran for 224 yards as a freshman against Georgia Tech in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl.

Ibrahim has had four rushing touchdowns in each of his last two outings, giving him 10 in three contests this year. He ran for a total of seven scores in 10 games last campaign. Ibrahim is just 34 yards away from eclipsing the mark of 604 he accumulated in 2019.

