No. 24 Iowa (6-1) will try to extend its three-game winning streak when it hosts Minnesota (3-3) on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings, but Minnesota is just one game back in the loss column. Minnesota has dropped three of its last four games, including a 52-10 setback against No. 2 Michigan its last time out. Iowa sprung a 15-6 upset at Wisconsin last week as an 8.5-point underdog.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowa is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under is set at 32.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Iowa vs. Minnesota spread: Iowa -3.5

Iowa vs. Minnesota over/under: 32.5 points

Iowa vs. Minnesota money line: Iowa: -179, Minnesota: +150

Why Iowa can cover

Outside of its loss to then-No. 7 Penn State, Iowa's defense has shut down every opponent that it has faced. The Hawkeyes have held teams to 16 points or fewer in all six of their wins, including last week's upset win at Wisconsin. They were 8.5-point underdogs heading into that game, but they never trailed in a 15-6 final.

Wisconsin went just 2 of 17 on third down in that contest, while Iowa running back Leshon Williams exploded for 174 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Minnesota has dropped three of its last four games, including a 42-point loss to Michigan its last time out. The Golden Gophers were held to just 169 yards of total offense in that game, and they are going to have trouble moving the ball again on Saturday.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota comes into this game with a rest advantage, as it had the week off following its loss to Michigan. Meanwhile, Iowa is coming off a hard-fought road game at Wisconsin, and it left that game with another key injury. Tight end Erick All is going to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a right knee injury during the win over the Badgers, adding to Iowa's offensive struggles.

The Hawkeyes are already without starting quarterback Cade McNamara due to a season-ending ACL injury. Backup signal caller Deacon Hill completed 6 of 21 passes for 110 yards against Purdue before going 6 of 14 for just 37 yards against Wisconsin. Minnesota has won eight of its last 12 games outright, and it has more offensive firepower in this matchup. See which team to pick here.

