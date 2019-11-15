Iowa vs. Minnesota: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

The Floyd of Rosedale might not be a beautiful trophy, but it is a heavy one. Not just in its actual weight, but what it means to both teams in this rivalry. The statue consists of a large, bronze pig atop a wooden platform containing plaques that list the winners of the annual meetings between No. 8 Minnesota and No. 20 Iowa.

The trophy, which was first introduced in 1935, features Minnesota's name on it more than it does Iowa's, but the Hawkeyes have had the better run as of late. Since the turn of the century, Iowa has beaten Minnesota 14 times in 19 games. The Hawkeyes have won four straight in the series, with a 48-31 win over the Gophers in Minneapolis last season. Of course, this is also the first time these teams have met with Minnesota ranked since the 1999 season when the Gophers were at No. 17 in the polls. Minnesota won that game -- which was in Iowa City -- 25-21. Will history repeat itself on Saturday?

Iowa: The Hawkeyes couldn't complete a comeback against Wisconsin last week, falling one two-point conversion shy of forcing a possible overtime in a 24-22 loss. While losing to Wisconsin is never fun for the Hawkeyes, it was also a crippling blow to their hopes of winning the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes are 3-3 in conference play and would need a lot of help to win the division and get to Indianapolis. The first thing they'd have to do is beat a Minnesota team that is undefeated and three games ahead of it in the standings with three games left to play.

Minnesota: Minnesota quieted many of the doubters last week with its 31-26 win over Penn State. Still, while it passed that test, the Gophers face another big one this week. How will this team respond a week after a huge win on the road against an Iowa team that is tricky defensively? The Gophers can't afford a letdown because there's more at stake than a possible division title here. Last week's win shows that this is a Minnesota team that wasn't just the beneficiary of a friendly schedule, but that it could be the best team in the Big Ten West. It could also be the second-best team in the Big Ten behind Ohio State. Of course, there's thinking that's the case, and there's proving it. The Gophers have to make sure they continue proving it every week from here on out.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 16 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Honestly, I find this spread to be disrespectful. The Gophers are ranked 12 spots higher than the Hawkeyes for a reason. They're the better team, and they have been for the entire season. I mentioned the letdown possibility above, and I know that Kinnick Stadium isn't an easy place for anybody to play, but this is still a game the Gophers should win. It's not a coincidence that all three of Iowa's losses have come to ranked teams. Offensively, the Hawkeyes just haven't been good enough to beat the upper level teams. Maybe that changes on Saturday, but until it does, I have a difficult time passing up the better team getting points. Pick: Minnesota (+3.5)

